AOA - Kwanza angoleño

The Kwanza angoleño is the currency of Angola. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kwanza angoleño exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find Kwanza angoleño rates and a currency converter.

Kwanza angoleño Stats

NameKwanza angoleño
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

Kwanza angoleño Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
Angola

