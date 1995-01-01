AOA - アンゴラクワンザ

The アンゴラクワンザ is the currency of アンゴラ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アンゴラクワンザ exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find アンゴラクワンザ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|アンゴラクワンザ
|Symbol
|Kz
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
|Top AOA conversion
|AOA to USD
|Top AOA chart
|AOA to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
|Central bank
|Banco Nacional de Angola
|Users
アンゴラ
アンゴラ
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AOA email updatesGet AOA rates on my phoneGet a AOA currency data API for my business