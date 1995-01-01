aoa
AOA - アンゴラクワンザ

The アンゴラクワンザ is the currency of アンゴラ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アンゴラクワンザ exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find アンゴラクワンザ rates and a currency converter.

アンゴラクワンザ Stats

Nameアンゴラクワンザ
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

アンゴラクワンザ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
アンゴラ

