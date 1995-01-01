aoa
AOA - Angolese kwanza

The Angolese kwanza is the currency of Angola. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolese kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find Angolese kwanza rates and a currency converter.

Angolese kwanza Stats

NameAngolese kwanza
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

Angolese kwanza Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
Angola

