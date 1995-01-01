AOA - Angolansk kwanza

aoa
The Angolansk kwanza is the currency of Angola. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolansk kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find Angolansk kwanza rates and a currency converter.

Angolansk kwanza Stats

NameAngolansk kwanza
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

Angolansk kwanza Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
Angola

