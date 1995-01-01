aoa
AOA - 安哥拉寬扎

The 安哥拉寬扎 is the currency of 安哥拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 安哥拉寬扎 exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find 安哥拉寬扎 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

安哥拉寬扎 Stats

Name安哥拉寬扎
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

安哥拉寬扎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
安哥拉

Why are you interested in AOA?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AOA email updatesGet AOA rates on my phoneGet a AOA currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07467
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903797
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.667047

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%