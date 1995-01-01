aoa
AOA - 安哥拉宽扎

The 安哥拉宽扎 is the currency of 安哥拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 安哥拉宽扎 exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find 安哥拉宽扎 rates and a currency converter.

安哥拉宽扎 Stats

Name安哥拉宽扎
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

安哥拉宽扎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
安哥拉

