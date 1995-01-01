zwl
ZWL - الدولار الزيمبابوي

The الدولار الزيمبابوي is the currency of زيمبابوي. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الزيمبابوي rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الزيمبابوي Stats

Nameالدولار الزيمبابوي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

الدولار الزيمبابوي Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٢٦
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٩١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٠٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٧٠٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٧٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٣٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٨٢٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜