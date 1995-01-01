zwl
ZWL - Dólar zimbabuano

The Dólar zimbabuano is the currency of Zimbábue. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar zimbabuano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar zimbabuano Stats

NameDólar zimbabuano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Dólar zimbabuano Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

