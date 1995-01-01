zwl
ZWL - Dólar zimbabuense

The Dólar zimbabuense is the currency of Zimbabue. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar zimbabuense rates and a currency converter.

Dólar zimbabuense Stats

NameDólar zimbabuense
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Dólar zimbabuense Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07374
GBP / EUR1,18073
USD / JPY161,527
GBP / USD1,26779
USD / CHF0,903876
USD / CAD1,36960
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665720

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %