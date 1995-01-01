ZWL - Dólar zimbabuense

The Dólar zimbabuense is the currency of Zimbabue. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar zimbabuense rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar zimbabuense
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07374
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18073
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,527
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26779
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903876
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36960
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,438
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,665720
|▼