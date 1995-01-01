zwl
ZWL - Dollaro zimbabwiano

The Dollaro zimbabwiano is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro zimbabwiano rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro zimbabwiano Stats

NameDollaro zimbabwiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Dollaro zimbabwiano Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07494
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,563
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903856
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,670
AUD / USD0,667105

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%