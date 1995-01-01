zwl
ZWL - ジンバブエドル

The ジンバブエドル is the currency of ジンバブエ. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ジンバブエドル rates and a currency converter.

ジンバブエドル Stats

Nameジンバブエドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

ジンバブエドル Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

