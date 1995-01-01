ZWL - Zimbabwisk dollar

The Zimbabwisk dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabwisk dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Zimbabwisk dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
