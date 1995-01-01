zwl
ZWL - Zimbabwisk dollar

The Zimbabwisk dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabwisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Zimbabwisk dollar Stats

NameZimbabwisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwisk dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWL email updatesGet ZWL rates on my phoneGet a ZWL currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07509
GBP / EUR1,18034
USD / JPY161,516
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903862
USD / CAD1,36755
EUR / JPY173,644
AUD / USD0,667089

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %