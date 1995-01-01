zwl
ZWL - Dollar du Zimbabwe

The Dollar du Zimbabwe is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar du Zimbabwe rates and a currency converter.

Dollar du Zimbabwe Stats

NameDollar du Zimbabwe
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Dollar du Zimbabwe Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

