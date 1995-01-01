zwl
ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Dollars is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Zimbabwean Dollar Stats

NameZimbabwean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwean Dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWL email updatesGet ZWL rates on my phoneGet a ZWL currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD0.00000
GBP / EUR0.00000
USD / JPY0.00000
GBP / USD0.00000
USD / CHF0.00000
USD / CAD0.00000
EUR / JPY0.00000
AUD / USD0.00000

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%