ZWD - الدولار الزيمبابوي

The الدولار الزيمبابوي is the currency of زيمبابوي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الزيمبابوي exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD , and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find الدولار الزيمبابوي rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.