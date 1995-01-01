zwd
ZWD - Dollaro zimbabwiano

The Dollaro zimbabwiano is the currency of Zimbabwe. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro zimbabwiano exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD, and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find Dollaro zimbabwiano rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

Dollaro zimbabwiano Stats

NameDollaro zimbabwiano
SymbolZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top ZWD conversionZWD to USD
Top ZWD chartZWD to USD chart

Dollaro zimbabwiano Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Users
Zimbabwe

