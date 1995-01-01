zwd
ZWD - Simbabwe-Dollar

The Simbabwe-Dollar is the currency of Simbabwe. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Simbabwe-Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD, and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find Simbabwe-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

Simbabwe-Dollar Stats

NameSimbabwe-Dollar
SymbolZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top ZWD conversionZWD to USD
Top ZWD chartZWD to USD chart

Simbabwe-Dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Users
Simbabwe

