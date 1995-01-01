ZWD - Dólar zimbabuano

The Dólar zimbabuano is the currency of Zimbábue. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar zimbabuano exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD, and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find Dólar zimbabuano rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.
In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".
|Name
|Dólar zimbabuano
|Symbol
|Z$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top ZWD conversion
|ZWD to USD
|Top ZWD chart
|ZWD to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Users
Zimbábue
Zimbábue
I want to...Subscribe to ZWD email updatesGet ZWD rates on my phoneGet a ZWD currency data API for my business