zwd
ZWD - 津巴布韦元

The 津巴布韦元 is the currency of 津巴布韦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 津巴布韦元 exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD, and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find 津巴布韦元 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

津巴布韦元 Stats

Name津巴布韦元
SymbolZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top ZWD conversionZWD to USD
Top ZWD chartZWD to USD chart

津巴布韦元 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Users
津巴布韦

