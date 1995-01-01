ZWD - 津巴布韋元

The 津巴布韋元 is the currency of 津巴布韋. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 津巴布韋元 exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD , and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find 津巴布韋元 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.