zwd
ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is ZWD, and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.

Select a currency

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

Zimbabwean Dollar Stats

NameZimbabwean Dollar
SymbolZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top ZWD conversionZWD to USD
Top ZWD chartZWD to USD chart

Zimbabwean Dollar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Users
Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWD?

I want to...

Subscribe to ZWD email updatesGet ZWD rates on my phoneGet a ZWD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD0.00000
GBP / EUR0.00000
USD / JPY0.00000
GBP / USD0.00000
USD / CHF0.00000
USD / CAD0.00000
EUR / JPY0.00000
AUD / USD0.00000

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%