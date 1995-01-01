zwd
ZWD - Dollar du Zimbabwe

The Dollar du Zimbabwe is the currency of Zimbabwe. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar du Zimbabwe exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWD, and the currency symbol is Z$. Below, you'll find Dollar du Zimbabwe rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Zimbabwe dollar has been suspended indefinitely.

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

Dollar du Zimbabwe Stats

NameDollar du Zimbabwe
SymbolZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top ZWD conversionZWD to USD
Top ZWD chartZWD to USD chart

Dollar du Zimbabwe Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Users
Zimbabwe

