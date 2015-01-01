LTL - الليتاس اللتواني

The الليتاس اللتواني is the currency of ليتوانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليتاس اللتواني exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL , and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find الليتاس اللتواني rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.