ltl
LTL - الليتاس اللتواني

The الليتاس اللتواني is the currency of ليتوانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليتاس اللتواني exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find الليتاس اللتواني rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Select a currency

الليتاس اللتواني Stats

Nameالليتاس اللتواني
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

الليتاس اللتواني Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
ليتوانيا

