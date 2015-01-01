ltl
LTL - リトアニアリタス

The リトアニアリタス is the currency of リトアニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular リトアニアリタス exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find リトアニアリタス rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

リトアニアリタス Stats

Nameリトアニアリタス
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

リトアニアリタス Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
リトアニア

