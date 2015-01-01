LTL - リトアニアリタス

The リトアニアリタス is the currency of リトアニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular リトアニアリタス exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL , and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find リトアニアリタス rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.