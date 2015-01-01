ltl
LTL - Litauisk litas

The Litauisk litas is the currency of Litauen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litauisk litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litauisk litas rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Select a currency

Litauisk litas Stats

NameLitauisk litas
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Litauisk litas Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Litauen

Why are you interested in LTL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LTL email updatesGet LTL rates on my phoneGet a LTL currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07485
GBP / EUR1,18044
USD / JPY161,422
GBP / USD1,26880
USD / CHF0,903560
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666957

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %