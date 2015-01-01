ltl
LTL - Litas lituana

The Litas lituana is the currency of Lituânia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litas lituana exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litas lituana rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Litas lituana Stats

NameLitas lituana
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Litas lituana Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Lituânia

