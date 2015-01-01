LTL - Litas lituanien

The Litas lituanien is the currency of Lituanie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litas lituanien exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL , and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litas lituanien rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.