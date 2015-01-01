ltl
LTL - Litas lituanien

The Litas lituanien is the currency of Lituanie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litas lituanien exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litas lituanien rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Litas lituanien Stats

NameLitas lituanien
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Litas lituanien Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Lituanie

