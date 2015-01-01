LTL - Litas lituano

The Litas lituano is the currency of Lituania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litas lituano exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litas lituano rates and a currency converter.
The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.
|Name
|Litas lituano
|Symbol
|Lt
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centas
|Minor unit symbol
|ct
|Top LTL conversion
|LTL to USD
|Top LTL chart
|LTL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
|Central bank
|Bank of Lithuania
|Users
Lituania
Lituania
