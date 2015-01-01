ltl
LTL - Litas lituano

The Litas lituano is the currency of Lituania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litas lituano exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litas lituano rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Litas lituano Stats

NameLitas lituano
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Litas lituano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Lituania

