LTL - Litauischer Litas

The Litauischer Litas is the currency of Litauen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litauischer Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litauischer Litas rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Litauischer Litas Stats

NameLitauischer Litas
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Litauischer Litas Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Litauen

