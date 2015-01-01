LTL - Litauischer Litas

The Litauischer Litas is the currency of Litauen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litauischer Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL , and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litauischer Litas rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.