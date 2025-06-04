Xe Now Offers $0 Transfers on Bank Deposits

Promotional Offer Terms: An Australian resident (Eligible Customer) may qualify for the reduction of the Low Value Fee to $0.00 AUD for each transaction under $500.00 AUD (Offer), by using Xe’s services between 24 August 2022 and 31 December 2022 (Offer Period). The transaction must be settled with the send currency being AUD and be delivered by bank deposit.

Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, all transactions will be governed by Xe’s Standard Terms and Conditions of business in all other respects aside from the Offer (available here) Contact: transfers@xe.com. Provider: HIFX Australia PTY Ltd





