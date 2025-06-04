Need to process numerous overseas payments each month, in multiple international currencies? Streamline your payments, ensure cost efficiencies, and reduce the risk of human error.

With Xe Mass Payments, your business can look to:

Drive operational efficiencies

Sharpen competitive edge

Automate tasks

Speed up decision making

Streamline complex processes

Avoid costly errors

Driving efficiency, reducing costs

Our goal is clear – to ensure that the needs of both recipient and business are exceeded. For the recipient of the payment, they want to know that funds will arrive in their bank account on time, every time. For the business making the payments, it’s a reliable transfer of money, in accordance with any country-specific legal and compliance issues. Ultimately, it’s making the process swift, seamless and affordable.

XE Mass Payments enables you to process, execute and deliver multiple international payments quickly, easily and securely – to over 220 countries and territories and in 139 currencies.

Thanks to technology, it’s pretty straightforward to simplify and streamline global payments. The benefits are pretty impressive too. You could: