  1. Domov
  2. IBAN Calculator
  3. Moldova

Moldova IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number

MD24 AG00 0225 1000 1310 4168

ISO Country CodeMD (Moldova)
IBAN check Digits24
BBANAG00 0225 1000 1310 4168
Bank IdentifierAG
Account Number000225100013104168
SEPA MemberNo

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.

IBAN Format example

Select a country, and we’ll display an IBAN example for you.
Select Country
md
MDMoldavija
View IBAN Format

What is an IBAN number?

The IBAN code stands for International Bank Account Number, a unique set of characters made up of up to 34 letters and numbers that helps banks process transfers around the world. Banks and other institutions use IBANs to identify individual accounts. They combine your local bank details into one string of characters, making it easy to identify your account when sending or receiving money.

What is an IBAN number?

Where can I find my IBAN number?

You can usually find your IBAN number by logging into your online banking, or checking your bank statement. If you want to send money overseas, it's important that you use the correct IBAN code. If you get it wrong, your bank might charge you for an invalid payment or send your money to the wrong destination.

How much does it cost to send money abroad?

When do you need an IBAN number?

If you’re sending or receiving money internationally, most European banks will ask for an International Bank Account Number (IBAN). The IBAN is the safest, most efficient way to make sure your money gets to where it needs to be. More banks around the world are starting to adopt this system, but you may need more details when sending money to another country.

When do you need an IBAN number?

More Frequently Asked Questions on IBAN

Do you have questions about IBAN numbers? Read our FAQs to learn more.

Send fee free money transfers anywhere in the world

At Xe, you always get our most competitive rates without any hidden fees. Start sending money abroad in just a few clicks! With over 130 currencies across 200+ countries, we’ve got you covered when it comes to international payments.

Start now for free