Macedonia IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number MK07 2501 2000 0058 984 Copy

ISO Country Code MK (Macedonia) IBAN check Digits 07 BBAN 2501 2000 0058 984 Bank Identifier 250 Account Number 1200000589 BBAN Check Digit(s) 84 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.