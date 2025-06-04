  1. Domov
IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andora
ae
AE -
Združeni arabski emirati
al
AL -
Albanija
at
AT -
Avstrija
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbajdžan
B
ba
BA -
Bosna in Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgija
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bolgarija
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthelemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazilija
bh
BH -
Bahrajn
C
ch
CH -
Švica
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kostarika
cy
CY -
Ciper
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Češka
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Nemčija
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danska
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikanska republika
E
ee
EE -
Estonija
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Španija
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finska
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Ferski otoki
fr
FR -
Francija
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Združeno kraljestvo
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzija
gf
GF -
Francoska Gvajana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grenlandija
gp
GP -
Gvadalupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grčija
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Gvatemala
H
hr
HR -
Hrvaška
hu
HU -
Madžarska
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irska
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izrael
is
IS -
Islandija
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italija
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordanija
K
kw
KW -
Kuvajt
kz
KZ -
Kazahstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Sveta Lucija
li
LI -
Lihtenštajn
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litva
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luksemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvija
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monako
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavija
me
ME -
Črna gora
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Severna Makedonija
mq
MQ -
Martinik
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mavretanija
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Nova Kaledonija
nl
NL -
Nizozemska
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norveška
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Francoska Polinezija
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Poljska
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre in Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestina
pt
PT -
Portugalska
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Reunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Romunija
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Srbija
S
sa
SA -
Savdska Arabija
se
SE -
Švedska
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenija
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovaška
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Sao Tome in Principe
T
tf
TF -
Francoska južna ozemlja
tn
TN -
Tunizija
tr
TR -
Turčija
V
vg
VG -
Britanski Deviški otoki
W
wf
WF -
Wallis in Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

