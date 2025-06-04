  1. Domov
IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Spojené arabské emiráty
al
AL -
Albánsko
at
AT -
Rakúsko
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbajdžan
B
ba
BA -
Bosna a Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgicko
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulharsko
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Svätý Bartolomej
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazília
bh
BH -
Bahrajn
C
ch
CH -
Švajčiarsko
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kostarika
cy
CY -
Cyprus
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Česko
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Nemecko
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dánsko
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikánska republika
E
ee
EE -
Estónsko
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Španielsko
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Fínsko
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Faerské ostrovy
fr
FR -
Francúzsko
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Spojené kráľovstvo
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzínsko
gf
GF -
Francúzska Guyana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltár
gl
GL -
Grónsko
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grécko
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Chorvátsko
hu
HU -
Maďarsko
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Írsko
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izrael
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Taliansko
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordánsko
K
kw
KW -
Kuvajt
kz
KZ -
Kazachstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Svätá Lucia
li
LI -
Lichtenštajnsko
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litva
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxembursko
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lotyšsko
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monako
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavsko
me
ME -
Čierna Hora
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Svätý Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedónsko
mq
MQ -
Martinik
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritánia
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Maurícius
N
nc
NC -
Nová Kaledónia
nl
NL -
Holandsko
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Nórsko
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Francúzska Polynézia
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Poľsko
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre a Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestína
pt
PT -
Portugalsko
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumunsko
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Srbsko
S
sa
SA -
Saudská Arábia
se
SE -
Švédsko
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovinsko
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Maríno
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovensko
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Svätý Tomáš a Princov ostrov
T
tf
TF -
Francúzske južné územia
tn
TN -
Tunisko
tr
TR -
Turecko
V
vg
VG -
Britské Panenské ostrovy
W
wf
WF -
Wallis a Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

