Bosnia and Herzegovina IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number BA39 1290 0794 0102 8494 Copy

ISO Country Code BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina) IBAN check Digits 39 BBAN 1290 0794 0102 8494 Bank Identifier 129 Branch Identifier 007 Account Number 94010284 BBAN Check Digit(s) 94 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.