RSD - Dinar sérvio

The Dinar sérvio is the currency of Sérvia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar sérvio exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find Dinar sérvio rates and a currency converter.

Dinar sérvio Stats

NameDinar sérvio
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

Dinar sérvio Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
Sérvia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,439
GBP / USD1,26901
USD / CHF0,903764
USD / CAD1,36719
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667039

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%