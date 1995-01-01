rsd
RSD - セルビアディナール

The セルビアディナール is the currency of セルビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular セルビアディナール exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find セルビアディナール rates and a currency converter.

セルビアディナール Stats

Nameセルビアディナール
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

セルビアディナール Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
セルビア

