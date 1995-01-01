rsd
RSD - Serbisk dinar

The Serbisk dinar is the currency of Serbien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbisk dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find Serbisk dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Serbisk dinar Stats

NameSerbisk dinar
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

Serbisk dinar Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
Serbien

Why are you interested in RSD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RSD email updatesGet RSD rates on my phoneGet a RSD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07380
GBP / EUR1,18032
USD / JPY161,542
GBP / USD1,26743
USD / CHF0,904327
USD / CAD1,36854
EUR / JPY173,463
AUD / USD0,666372

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %