RSD - 塞尔维亚第纳尔

The 塞尔维亚第纳尔 is the currency of 塞尔维亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞尔维亚第纳尔 exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD , and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find 塞尔维亚第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.