RSD - 塞尔维亚第纳尔

The 塞尔维亚第纳尔 is the currency of 塞尔维亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞尔维亚第纳尔 exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find 塞尔维亚第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

塞尔维亚第纳尔 Stats

Name塞尔维亚第纳尔
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

塞尔维亚第纳尔 Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
塞尔维亚

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07477
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.435
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903816
USD / CAD1.36747
EUR / JPY173.506
AUD / USD0.666916

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%