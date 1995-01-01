rsd
RSD - Dinaro serbo

The Dinaro serbo is the currency of Serbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro serbo exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find Dinaro serbo rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dinaro serbo Stats

NameDinaro serbo
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

Dinaro serbo Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
Serbia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903702
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666999

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%