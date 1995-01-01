rsd
RSD - Servische dinar

The Servische dinar is the currency of Servië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Servische dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find Servische dinar rates and a currency converter.

Servische dinar Stats

NameServische dinar
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

Servische dinar Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
Servië

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07353
GBP / EUR1.18015
USD / JPY161.561
GBP / USD1.26692
USD / CHF0.904604
USD / CAD1.36888
EUR / JPY173.440
AUD / USD0.666178

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%