LSL - Loti do Basotho

The Loti do Basotho is the currency of Lesoto. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Loti do Basotho exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Loti do Basotho rates and a currency converter.

Loti do Basotho Stats

NameLoti do Basotho
SymbolLoti
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

Loti do Basotho Profile

Users
Lesoto

