LSL - Loti lesothiano

The Loti lesothiano is the currency of Lesotho. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Loti lesothiano exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Loti lesothiano rates and a currency converter.

Loti lesothiano Stats

NameLoti lesothiano
SymbolLoti
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

Loti lesothiano Profile

Users
Lesotho

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,462
GBP / USD1,26857
USD / CHF0,903873
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,666615

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%