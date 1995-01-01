lsl
LSL - Lesotho loti

The Lesotho loti is the currency of Lesotho. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lesotho loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Lesotho loti rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Lesotho loti Stats

NameLesotho loti
Symbolloti
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

Lesotho loti Profile

Users
Lesotho

Why are you interested in LSL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LSL email updatesGet LSL rates on my phoneGet a LSL currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07326
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,591
GBP / USD1,26706
USD / CHF0,904707
USD / CAD1,36973
EUR / JPY173,430
AUD / USD0,665823

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %