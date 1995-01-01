lsl
LSL - Lesothaanse loti

The Lesothaanse loti is the currency of Lesotho. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lesothaanse loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Lesothaanse loti rates and a currency converter.

Lesothaanse loti Stats

NameLesothaanse loti
SymbolLoti
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

Lesothaanse loti Profile

Users
Lesotho

