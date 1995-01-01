lsl
LSL - Lesothischer Loti

The Lesothischer Loti is the currency of Lesotho. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lesothischer Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Lesothischer Loti rates and a currency converter.

Lesothischer Loti Stats

NameLesothischer Loti
SymbolLoti
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

Lesothischer Loti Profile

Users
Lesotho

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07453
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,427
GBP / USD1,26861
USD / CHF0,903563
USD / CAD1,36779
EUR / JPY173,459
AUD / USD0,666617

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %