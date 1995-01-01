lsl
LSL - レソトロチ

The レソトロチ is the currency of レソト. Our currency rankings show that the most popular レソトロチ exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find レソトロチ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

レソトロチ Stats

Nameレソトロチ
Symbolロチ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

レソトロチ Profile

Users
レソト

Why are you interested in LSL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LSL email updatesGet LSL rates on my phoneGet a LSL currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18053
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26854
USD / CHF0.903773
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.489
AUD / USD0.666683

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%