LSL - 萊索托洛蒂

The 萊索托洛蒂 is the currency of 萊索托. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 萊索托洛蒂 exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find 萊索托洛蒂 rates and a currency converter.

萊索托洛蒂 Stats

Name萊索托洛蒂
Symbol洛蒂
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

萊索托洛蒂 Profile

Users
萊索托

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07406
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.477
GBP / USD1.26808
USD / CHF0.904411
USD / CAD1.36816
EUR / JPY173.436
AUD / USD0.666489

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%